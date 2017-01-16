UFOs ‘could be plotting to invade Devon’ as yet more spaceships are sighted – Metro

Metro
UFOs 'could be plotting to invade Devon' as yet more spaceships are sighted
Triangular UFOs seem to be in vogue at the moment, plus interest in looking to the skies of Devon has been encouraged by postings of UFO videos and picture that show unusual aerial activity over the county. For believers this shows 'they' are on the ...

UFO hunter demands ‘scientific inquiry’ into black object flying over Bristol channel – Daily Mail

UFO hunter demands 'scientific inquiry' into black object flying over Bristol channel
A UFO hunter has called for a scientific inquiry into a mysterious black object filmed flying over the Bristol channel. Gary Heseltine, editor of UFO Truth magazine, says the National Police Air Service (NPAS) who filmed the footage have failed to ...

Nasa astronaut covers up evidence of flashing lights moving past space station – Daily Mail

Nasa astronaut covers up evidence of flashing lights moving past space station
A fast-moving object spotted flying by the International Space Station moments before its livestream went dead has conspiracy theorists claiming NASA is covering up proof of a UFO. The white speck can be seen emerging from the darkness just above Earth ...
Bright Light UFO Over Illinois: Five Orbs Break Away, Recombine In The Sky For Hours – The Inquisitr

Bright Light UFO Over Illinois: Five Orbs Break Away, Recombine In The Sky For Hours
An intriguing UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) report out of Illinois finds a witness taking photos of a bright light object in the night sky that not only presented as a single object but would at times break apart into five distinct objects before ...

UFO Hunters Cry Coverup: Astronaut Hand ‘Hides Evidence’ As UFOs Pass International Space Station [Video] – The Inquisitr

UFO Hunters Cry Coverup: Astronaut Hand 'Hides Evidence' As UFOs Pass International Space Station [Video]
The Mirror reported this week that in a YouTube video posted by SecureTeam10, an organization that self-describes itself as a “source for reporting the best in new UFO sighting news, info on the government coverup, and the strange activity happening on ...

Mystery flashing lights speed past International Space Station – before astronaut ‘hides evidence from camera with HAND’ – Mirror.co.uk

Mystery flashing lights speed past International Space Station - before astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with HAND'
Alien hunters have claimed astronauts on board the International Space Station are deliberately hiding evidence of UFO's. In video uploaded by UFO experts Secure 10 and apparently filmed from the ISS, an astronaut can be seen filming the view from ...
