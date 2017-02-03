Wisconsin Public Radio News
Milwaukee Filmmaker Puts Spotlight On UFO Daze In New Documentary
Mysterious lights in the sky and chance encounters with aliens are business as usually in Dundee, which is known for the annual UFO festival, UFO Daze. UFO Daze is the subject of a new 19-minute documentary, "The Dundee Project," that chronicles the ...
New York state's fireball UFO sighting reports also consistently tracks with the national trend. For years UFO investigators weren't sure what to make of the fireball reports. In many cases, they were content to write the fireballs off as drifting ...
Did UFO 'CRASH TO EARTH' after being SHOT DOWN by US forces?
Purdown BT Tower in Bristol is a UFO refuelling station – letter to the Bristol Post – Bristol Post
Purdown BT Tower in Bristol is a UFO refuelling station - letter to the Bristol Post
Post readers will be aware of the UFO sighting made by a police helicopter over the Bristol channel on September 16th last year. The craft was invisible to the human eye but could be seen using the helicopter's infra-red cameras. It was circular in ...
Ex Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge to direct film about UFOs and skateboarding – NME.com
When: Jun 20, 2016 The story: When frontman DeLonge left Blink in 2015, he initially cited an inability “to commit” to the group. A year later, DeLonge suggested that actually, it was his desire to investigate UFOs and little green men that forced him ...
Tom DeLonge to Direct Sci-Fi Movie About Aliens and Skateboarding
Home · Fact Check · Fake News; Was a Large Disc-Shaped UFO Spotted in Malaysia? CGI in the Sky. Video of a supposed UFO sighting in Malaysia in 2016 was actually taken from a CGI creation posted to YouTube in 2007. Bethania Palma. Feb 03, 2017.
A weird series of UFOs have been spotted in the skies above Mexico in what experts are calling jaw-dropping footage. One white orb was seen flying against a bright blue sky above Colima, which has renowned for UFOs flying close to the nearby volcano.
This image of a "falling UFO" has been sent to investigators a MUFON. Striking images were sent in to analysts after a couple watched the crash from their back garden. In an anonymous statement to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), which investigates such ...