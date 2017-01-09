The Inquisitr
UFO News: Routine Flight Becomes Bizarre As Pilots Attempt Communication With UFO
Today's UFO news focuses on a bizarre UFO sighting off the Atlantic Coast of the United States, where two commercial pilots attempted to communicate with a UFO by using the lights of their aircraft, according to a report filed with the National UFO ...
Chilean navy admits it can’t explain ‘UFO’ – New York Post
Chilean navy admits it can't explain 'UFO'
The Chilean navy has admitted it can't explain a video filmed by its pilots showing a “UFO” in the country's airspace. A military helicopter captured the incredible footage in November 2014 during a routine coastal patrol. The craft – spotted in broad ...
Chilean Navy 'can't explain' UFO captured on film by helicopter pilot
UFO Footage: Chilean Navy Releases Video Of 'Mysterious' Aircraft; Researchers And Investigators Baffled
MOLA-UFO — the Palm-sized Selfie Drone Impresses Global Audience at CES 2017 – Yahoo Finance
MOLA-UFO -- the Palm-sized Selfie Drone Impresses Global Audience at CES 2017
9, 2017 /PR Newswire/ -- MOLA-UFO, the selfie drone developed by Nine Eagles, an emerging high technologies company based in China, drew rave reviews from its debut at the CES 2017. The product's successful launch shows a promising future for ...
Real UFO Video Of A Mothership And Smaller Mysterious Aircraft Recorded In England – iTech Post
Real UFO Video Of A Mothership And Smaller Mysterious Aircraft Recorded In England
An alleged real UFO video recorded by a young lad in the Isle of Wight in England is arousing a lot of curiosity among countless alien hunters. According to the witness, a mysterious, large aircraft with shimmering lights was hovering over the island ...
UFO Sighting 2017: Giant Antarctic Staircase Allegedly Used For UFO Landing – iTech Post
UFO Sighting 2017: Giant Antarctic Staircase Allegedly Used For UFO Landing
Some users claim that the site was used as a landing area for UFOs as it is believed that the structure was once a step pyramid. According to Inquisitr, the supposed pyramids like the Saqqara of Egypt were once used by aliens in finding a safe landing ...
UFO hunters claim to have found a MARBLE on Mars in latest bizarre claim – Daily Mail
UFO hunters claim to have found a MARBLE on Mars in latest bizarre claim
If there is life on Mars it could be playing games, according to conspiracy theorists who claim to have spotted a small marble in the Martian soil. Captured by the Mars Rover Curiosity,an image taken on 1 January shows a small dark sphere looking out ...
Alien hunters are claiming this stunning cloud formation is ‘a cloaked UFO’ which proves aliens are hiding in the skies – The Sun
Alien hunters are claiming this stunning cloud formation is 'a cloaked UFO' which proves aliens are hiding in the skies
It appears reflected in the sky above as it floats ominously over the motorway. Witness Anthony Sakowski, who uploaded the video is convinced the “haze” was “hiding a UFO”. Scott C. Waring – who runs UFO sightings Daily and is widely regarded as the ...