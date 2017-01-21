Collective Evolution
That's An Authentic Pic of A Large UFO Hovering Over LA Taking Anti-Aircraft Fire In 1942: Witnessed By 1 Million People
Collective Evolution
The nations of the world are currently working together in the investigation of the UFO phenomenon. There is an international exchange of data.” – General Carlos Castro Cavero (1979). From “UFOs and the National Security State, Volume 2,″ written by ...
Paris UFO: CIA release TOP SECRET image of UFO flying over Eiffel Tower
Secret UFO files released by the CIA
Columnist Cheryl Costa discusses the CIA's latest release of UFO information.
UFO spotted again and governments are still not revealing – New Tang Dynasty Television
New Tang Dynasty Television
UFO spotted again and governments are still not revealing
New Tang Dynasty Television
A CNN poll taken in 1997 showed 72 percent of the American public believes the U.S. government knows more about aliens and UFOs than they are telling us. Conspiracy theorists have claimed for decades that the U.S. government has been hiding evidence ...
Are UFOs and psychics real? CIA files give an answer – Newshub
Mintpress News (blog)
Are UFOs and psychics real? CIA files give an answer
Newshub
The CIA has released millions of documents in a searchable database and it reveals some mysterious stuff. It was made possible following a Freedom of Information Act request for access to the CIA's database made by journalists at MuckRock. In 2015, the ...
CIA Docs Reveal Agency's Longtime Obsession With UFOs, Magic
As the CIA release 800000 declassified files online, we take a look at some of the US' past secrets
CIA Releases Declassified Documents That Detail UFO Sightings, Aliens And Psychic Experiments
Flying Saucer UFO Revealed In Melting Antarctica Ice, According To Alien Hunters [Video] – The Inquisitr
The Inquisitr
Flying Saucer UFO Revealed In Melting Antarctica Ice, According To Alien Hunters [Video]
The Inquisitr
One of the consequences of melting of polar ice caps due to ongoing climate change is the uncovering of ancient alien structures and technological artifacts that have been buried under ice sheets for thousands of years, according to UFO and alien ...
ROSWELL: ‘Aliens did crash UFO but truth would ‘end religion and cripple stock markets’ – Express.co.uk
Express.co.uk
ROSWELL: 'Aliens did crash UFO but truth would 'end religion and cripple stock markets'
Express.co.uk
Jan Harzan, chief executive of the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), believes the legendary Roswell incident DID involve aliens and a cover up by the US Airforce. Roswell has been at the heart of the UFO scene since the military announced in a press release ...
Secret UFO files released by the CIA – The London Economic
The London Economic
Secret UFO files released by the CIA
The London Economic
Millions of secret files have recently been released by the US, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), but only a handful relate to UFOs. Their 'electronic reading room' provides access to documents released by the CIA through the Freedom of Information ...
UFO proof: Teen spots mystery glowing object in the sky
Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2yr investigation
Columnist Cheryl Costa discusses the CIA's latest release of UFO information.
A ‘UFO shaped like a boomerang’ was spotted in Borough Green – Kent Live
Kent Live
A 'UFO shaped like a boomerang' was spotted in Borough Green
Kent Live
The sighting was logged on three UFO websites as being seen at 4.08am on Monday (January 16) in the Tolsey Mead area. It was spotted around 500 feet away from a house, and was said to be "shaped like a boomerang" and "hovering" before leaving a ...